"I strongly condemn and denounce the treacherous assassination of Hamas Political Bureau Chief Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran, " Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, following Israel's assassination of Haniyeh.

"This assassination is a despicable act aimed at undermining the Palestinian cause, the glorious resistance of Gaza, and the just struggle of our Palestinian brothers, intending to demoralise and intimidate them," Erdogan said on Wednesday.

"The purpose of this assassination is the same as the previous heinous attacks on Sheikh Ahmed Yassin, Abdulaziz El Rantisi, and many other political figures from Gaza; however, Zionist barbarism will once again fail to achieve its goals as it has in the past," he said.

'Türkiye will continue to support Palestine'

President Erdogan also called on the Islamic world and humanity to unite against "Israeli terrorism".

"With the stronger stance of the Islamic world and the unity of humanity, the oppression and genocide in Gaza and the terror Israel is spreading in our region will surely come to an end, and our region and the world will find peace," Erdogan said.

"For this purpose, Türkiye will continue to explore all avenues, exert all efforts, and support our Palestinian brothers with all our means and strength. We will continue to work for the establishment of a free, sovereign, and independent State of Palestine, with East Jerusalem as its capital, based on the 1967 borders," Erdogan said.

"I pray for mercy from God for my martyred brother Ismail Haniyeh, patience for his family, and offer condolences to our brothers in Gaza, Palestine, and the Islamic world."

"May God grant him the honor of paradise and His divine beauty."

Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish Communications Director, has also strongly condemned the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh.

In his statement on X, Altun extended his condolences to Haniyeh's family, as well as to the people of Palestine.

"I pray for mercy from Allah on the martyr Ismail Haniyeh and my condolences to his family, the people of Gaza, Palestine and the Islamic world," he said.

Turkish President Erdogan and other top Turkish officials have met with Hamas political bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh several times since Israeli attacks against Palestinians started last October.

