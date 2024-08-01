SPORTS
US beat South Sudan to improve in Olympic men's basketball
August 1, 2024

Team USA sealed an easy 103-86 victory over South Sudan in men's basketball at the Paris 2024 Olympics on Wednesday.

Bam Adebayo produced 18 points, while Kevin Durant scored 14 for the US at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Anthony Edwards netted 13 points and LeBron James scored 12 for the US team.

South Suda's Nuni Omot led his team with 21 points, while Carlik Jones netted 18 and Bul Kuol added 16. Wenyen Gabriel produced 10 rebounds.

Serbia win match

Meanwhile, Serbia upset Puerto Rico with a 107-66 result in men's basketball at the Paris Olympics in Group C.

Nikola Jokic made a double-double with 14 points, 15 rebounds and nine assists for the Serbian team at Pierre Mauroy Stadium.

Filip Petrusev had 15 points and nine rebounds, while Bogdan Bogdanovic added 13 points for the winning side.

Christopher Ortiz was the highest scorer for Puerto Rico with 19 points.

With these results, the United States, which earned a spot in the quarterfinals, are at the top of Group C with two wins and Serbia are second with one victory.

SOURCE:AA
