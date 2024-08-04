SPORTS
Algerian makes history with gymnastics gold at Olympics
Kaylia Nemour, an Algerian gymnast, has won gold medal at the Paris Olympics, making history in the global tournament.
Algeria's Kaylia Nemour took the title ahead of China's Qiu Qiyuan with American Sunisa Lee snatching bronze. / Photo: AFP
August 4, 2024

Algerian teenager Kaylia Nemour conjured up "the performance of her life" to become the first African to win an Olympic gymnastics medal with gold on the uneven bars on Sunday.

The 17-year-old French-born athlete took the title ahead of China's Qiu Qiyuan with American Sunisa Lee snatching bronze. Defending champion Nina Derwael of Belgium finished fourth.

"I'm so shocked, it's the dream of all my life. I can't believe it has happened, I'm speechless," said Nemour.

Nemour's stunning high-flying acrobatic performance earned 15.700 points to push world champion Qiu, 17, into the silver medal position with 15.500.

'Had to fight'

"In qualifying I had 15.600, when I saw her 15.500 I said, I really had to fight and gave the performance of my life," said the Algerian.

"It's crazy, I'm honoured to have this medal after all that has happened, it's a relief."

Nemour switched to represent her father's country after the French federation blocked her from competing on medical grounds after a dispute.

US gymnastics great Simone Biles failed to qualify for the uneven bars final.

But competing last, teammate Lee snatched bronze ahead of Derwael, a former two-time world champion who was returning after surgery.

SOURCE:AFP
