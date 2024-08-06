Türkiye have reached women's volleyball semifinals by beating China 3-2 on Tuesday at 2024 Paris Olympics.

The Crescent Stars have eliminated China with 23-25, 25-21, 26-24, 21-25 and 15-12 sets in the quarterfinal clash.

Melissa Teresa Vargas rallied Türkiye to victory with 42 points.

Yingynig Li was the top scorer for China with 25 points.

This is the first time in Turkish volleyball history, the team has advanced to the semifinals in the Olympics.

Türkiye will face on Thursday the winners of other quarterfinal clash of Tuesday, between Italy and Serbia.

