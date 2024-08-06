WHO head Tedros Ghebreyesus says he is considering declaring the Mpox viral outbreak a public health emergency of global concern.

Mpox is a viral disease that causes painful enlarged lymph nodes and rash and is transmitted by close or physical contact with an infected person or animal.

The Africa Centre for Disease said Mpox cases have spiked by 160% so far this year, warning the risk of further spread is high given the lack of effective treatments or vaccines on the continent.

The Africa CDC, in a report released Wednesday, said mpox has now been detected in 10 African countries this year, including the Congo, which has more than 96% of all cases and deaths.

Worry over new variant

A total of 14,250 cases (2,745 confirmed; 11,505 suspected) and 456 deaths have been recorded as of July 28th, 2024, according to the Africa CDC.

Global health experts are worried, warning that a new variant of the virus has emerged with thecapability to transmit even more easily.

The new variant, called the clade I mpox virus, is thought to cause more severe disease and higher mortality than the clade II variant that has circulated globally since 2022, according to the European Centre for Disease Control ECDC.

“As a deadlier strain of #mpox spreads to multiple African countries, WHO, AfricaCDC, local governments, and partners are further scaling up the response to interrupt disease transmission. But more funding and support for a comprehensive response are needed,” WHO’s Ghebreyesus said on Sunday.

Speedy response

ECDC has called for urgent action to contain a potential spread of the virus.

“ECDC is engaging with our partners in Africa in their efforts to contain this outbreak for the benefit of all those affected, prevent this new variant from spreading any further, and reinforce future preparedness and response capabilities,” says Pamela Rendi-Wagner, Director of ECDC.

What to know about Mpox

Transmission

Person-to-person transmission of mpox can occur through direct contact with infected skin or other lesions and through respiratory droplets.

Mpox transmission also occurs from infected animals to humans through bites or scratches, or during activities such as hunting, skinning, trapping, cooking, playing with carcasses, or eating animals.

Signs and symptoms

Symptoms usually begin to show within a week but can start 1–21 days after exposure to the virus.

Symptoms typically last 2–4 weeks but may last longer in people with a weakened immune system. Common symptoms of mpox include:

Rash

Fever

Sore throat

Headache

Muscle aches

Back pain

Low energy

Swollen lymph nodes

Skin lesions may appear anywhere on the body, such as:

Palms of hands and soles of feet

Face, mouth, and throat

Groin and private parts

Treatment and vaccination

Early and supportive care is important for managing symptoms and avoiding further problems.

Getting the Mpox vaccine can help prevent infection. The vaccine should be given within 4 days of contact with an infected person or within up to 14 days if there are no symptoms.

It is recommended for people at high risk to get vaccinated to prevent infection with mpox, especially during an outbreak. This includes:

Health workers at risk of exposure

Living near infected people

People who had contact with infected persons

Persons who have mpox should be cared for away from other people. Several antivirals have been used to treat mpox and further studies are underway.

The extent of viral circulation in animal populations is not entirely known and further studies are underway.

