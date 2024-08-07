By Charles Mgbolu

South Africans are honouring the legacy of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who died on Tuesday in Johannesburg at the age of 72.

Her family, in a statement, said she died in hospital and asked for “privacy during this difficult period.”

South Africans have reacted with shock, with the South African government leading tributes on social media.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered,” the government wrote on X.

Shinning acting career

Chiume is famous for her roles in global box office films such as Black Panther and Disney’s Lion King, as well as local programmes such as Zone 14 and Gomora.

Black Entertainment Television BET described her as a “true icon.”

“#BETRemembers Legendary South African Actress and Arts Activist Connie Chiume. A true icon whose art and talent touched many, your exceptional work in our industry has created a lasting legacy,” the channel wrote on X.

Chiume’s family has not disclosed the circumstances that led to her death but has promised to “communicate further details” at a later date.

Black Panther

In the 2018 Black Panther film, Chiume starred as Zawavari, a member of the Wakandan Tribal Council.

In the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she was cast to replace Zuri (Forest Whitaker) as Wakanda’s Elder Statesman.

She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA).

She leaves behind four children—two sons and two daughters.

