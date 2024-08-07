Chiume: South Africans honour late Black Panther actress
Chiume: South Africans honour late Black Panther actress
Chiume is famous for her roles in global box office films such as Black Panther and Disney’s Lion King, as well as local programmes such as Zone 14 and Gomora.
August 7, 2024

By Charles Mgbolu

South Africans are honouring the legacy of veteran actress Connie Chiume, who died on Tuesday in Johannesburg at the age of 72.

Her family, in a statement, said she died in hospital and asked for “privacy during this difficult period.”

South Africans have reacted with shock, with the South African government leading tributes on social media.

“Our heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of multi-award winning and legendary actress Connie Chiume. Her outstanding work will always be remembered,” the government wrote on X.

Shinning acting career

Chiume is famous for her roles in global box office films such as Black Panther and Disney’s Lion King, as well as local programmes such as Zone 14 and Gomora.

Black Entertainment Television BET described her as a “true icon.”

“#BETRemembers Legendary South African Actress and Arts Activist Connie Chiume. A true icon whose art and talent touched many, your exceptional work in our industry has created a lasting legacy,” the channel wrote on X.

Chiume’s family has not disclosed the circumstances that led to her death but has promised to “communicate further details” at a later date.

Black Panther

In the 2018 Black Panther film, Chiume starred as Zawavari, a member of the Wakandan Tribal Council.

In the 2022 sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, she was cast to replace Zuri (Forest Whitaker) as Wakanda’s Elder Statesman.

She is the recipient of multiple awards, including the South African Film and Television Award (SAFTA).

She leaves behind four children—two sons and two daughters.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us