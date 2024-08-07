AFRICA
Russia accuses Ukraine of opening new battlefront in Africa
Kremlin says Ukraine s pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow.
Russia's Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's Volodymyr Zelensky have been seeking to broaden their appeal in Africa. Photos / Reuters / Others
August 7, 2024

Russia on Wednesday said Ukraine was opening a "second front" in Africa after Mali accused Kyiv of aiding an attack by separatist rebels last month and broke off diplomatic relations.

Ukraine "has opened a second front in Africa and is pandering to terrorist groups in countries on the continent friendly to Moscow," Russian foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told the RIA Novosti news agency.

Mali broke ties with Ukraine in the wake of heavy losses suffered by the Malian army in late July at the hands of insurgents and separatist forces. But Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry said Mali had not provided evidence of the country’s involvement in the attack.

Niger on Tuesday also cut diplomatic ties with Ukraine "with immediate effect", accusing Kiev of supporting "terrorist groups."

Petition Security Council

Niger, which like Mali is run by the military, said it would ask the UN Security Council to debate Ukraine's "aggression", government spokesperson Amadou Abdramane said in a televised statement.

The row stems from televised remarks by Andriy Yusov, a spokesperson for Ukraine's military spy agency, who said that Malian rebels had received the "necessary" information to conduct the attack.

Niger, Mali and others in West Africa have also condemned comments about the fighting by Ukraine's ambassador to Senegal, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, Ivory Coast and Liberia.

The spat comes as Ukraine has been trying to win over global support and in particular to broaden its appeal in the Global South.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
