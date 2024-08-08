TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
Over 60 figured hot air balloons, including designs like a frog, elephant, turtle, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir as the city kicked off international festival.
'Flying animals' adorn Cappadocia's sky
The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11, offering visitors a unique opportunity to experience the magic of Cappadocia from the air. / Photo: AA / Others
August 8, 2024

The sky over Türkiye’s fairy-tale-like destination of Cappadocia has come alive with a vibrant display of hot air balloons as part of the Culture Road Festival, which started on Thursday.

The festival, organised by the Culture and Tourism Ministry, showcases a spectacular array of figurative hot air balloons floating above the region's iconic fairy chimneys.

Festival-goers from more than a dozen countries, including Austria, Azerbaijan, Brazil, England, the Netherlands and Switzerland, have gathered to watch the spectacle.

Over 60 figured balloons, including designs like frog, elephant, turtle, rocket, heart, wolf, and windmill, took off from the Goreme district of Nevsehir, and flew over the valleys for approximately 45 minutes.

More than half a million tourists went on balloon tours last year, and that number is expected to surge 30 percent this year, officials say.

"Cappadocia is the global center for hot air ballooning, with 150 balloons flying daily in a festival-like atmosphere," says Mehmet Halis Aydogan, president of the Anatolian Hot Air Balloon Operators Association, adding the city will soon host the largest such festival in the world.

The festival's daily balloon flights will continue until August 11.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us