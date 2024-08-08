SPORTS
Ethiopia's Girma in 'good shape' after steeplechase fall - IOC
The world record holder was sprinting at full speed when he tripped over on the final lap and crashed onto the track
Lamecha Girma of Ethiopia tripped over a hurdle during the Steeplechase final. Photo / Reuters
August 8, 2024

Ethiopia's Lamecha Girma is recovering the day after a fall that shocked fans at the men's 3,000 metres steeplechase final, the International Olympic Committee said on Thursday.

"We understand he is in good shape and he is okay, he is recovering," the IOC said in a statement.

The 23-year-old world record holder was sprinting at full speed when he tripped over the third-from-last barrier on the final lap and crashed onto the track, where he lay motionless for several minutes in a worrying scene on Wednesday.

The concerned crowd gave a smattering of applause as he was carried out of the Stade de France on a stretcher wearing a neck brace and he was later taken to hospital.

SOURCE:Reuters
