AFRICA
1 MIN READ
Mali gives Swedish ambassador 72 hours to leave country
The order comes after Sweden announced that it had decided to phase out aid to Mali.
Mali gives Swedish ambassador 72 hours to leave country
Mali's leader Colonnel Assimi Goita has been forging closer ties with Russia. Photo / Reuters
August 9, 2024

Sweden's ambassador to Bamako has been ordered to leave the country within 72 hours, Mali's foreign ministry said on Friday, because of what it called a "hostile" statement by a Swedish minister.

Sweden's minister for international development cooperation and trade, Johan Forssell, said on Wednesday that the government had decided to phase out aid to Mali.

The Swedish foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

Mali and its neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso have formed closer ties with Russia at the expense of former colonial power France, regional heavyweight Nigeria, and the United States.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
South Africa floods: Death toll climbs to 86 as search teams find more bodies
Many killed as separatists clash with Malian army, Russian allies
UN peacekeeping chief makes first visit to rebel-held Congo city
Iran hits Kirya compound, dubbed Israel's 'Pentagon'. What does it mean?
Iranian missiles breached Israeli air defences. How strong is the system?
Iran retaliates with massive missile barrage at Israel
South African troops return home from DR Congo
Ken Saro-Wiwa: Nigeria's pardon of activist hanged by junta draws ire
Zohran Mamdani: Ugandan-born politician seeking to become New York mayor
South African president visits region struck by deadly floods
African Union says Israel's attacks on Iran a 'serious threat to international peace'
Israel’s deadliest strikes on Iran wipe out top generals, nuclear scientists
Kenya police officer in court over blogger Ojwang's death
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us