Sweden's ambassador to Bamako has been ordered to leave the country within 72 hours, Mali's foreign ministry said on Friday, because of what it called a "hostile" statement by a Swedish minister.

Sweden's minister for international development cooperation and trade, Johan Forssell, said on Wednesday that the government had decided to phase out aid to Mali.

The Swedish foreign ministry had no immediate comment.

Mali and its neighbours Niger and Burkina Faso have formed closer ties with Russia at the expense of former colonial power France, regional heavyweight Nigeria, and the United States.

