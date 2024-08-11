Sunday, August 11, 2024

1010 GMT — Over 75,000 Palestinians displaced in southwest Gaza in past few days: UN official

More than 75,000 Palestinians have been displaced in southwest Gaza in the past few days, the head of the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA) said on Sunday.

“Over the decades, Palestinian civilians have been caught up in wars and conflicts, far too many times,” Philippe Lazzarini, the UNRWA commissioner-general, said on X.

“Just in the past few days, more than 75,000 people have been displaced in south west Gaza,” he added. Lazzarini noted that the Israeli authorities issued additional orders overnight forcing more people to flee, “again and again.”

0610 GMT — Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza 'humanitarian zone'

The Israeli army ordered Khan Younis residents to evacuate the Al Jalaa neighbourhood of Khan Younis previously designated as a “safe humanitarian zone” by the army.

The al-Jalaa neighbourhood will no longer be part of the “humanitarian zone,” an army statement said.

It claimed that the Palestinian resistance group Hamas “operates” from the neighbourhood and that it will be a “dangerous combat zone.”

Although the Israeli army has previously designated certain locations “safe,” it continued to pound these areas, causing many fatalities among Palestinians.

0500 GMT — UN envoy slams attack on Gaza school — 'end this nightmare'

The UN special coordinator for the Middle East peace process voiced concern about an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced Palestinians in Gaza.

“Every day civilians continue to bear the brunt of this conflict amidst horror, displacement and endless suffering.

"The cost in lives of this war is evident with every passing day as we have witnessed yet another devastating strike on a school sheltering thousands of displaced Palestinians, with dozens of fatalities," Tor Wennesland said in a statement.

Wennesland said he is encouraged by the perseverance of the leaders of the US, Egypt and Qatar as mediators and their call on both sides to conclude a cease-fire and hostages relea se deal in the besieged enclave.

Stressing that the UN is committed to supporting all efforts toward that goal, he added: "An end to this nightmare is long overdue."

0400 GMT — US president’s terse warning to Iran about possible Israel attack: 'Don't'

US President Joe Biden again warned Iran about a possible retaliatory attack against Israel amid rising tensions in the Middle East.

"Don’t," Biden responded to reporters before entering his vehicle, when he was asked: "What’s your message to Iran?"

Biden issued the same warning in April, before Iran carried out a rocket and drone attack against Israel in retaliation for the April 1 air strike on its diplomatic facility in the Syrian capital of Damascus, killing at least seven members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, including two top generals.

05:00 GMT — Algeria seeks urgent UN meeting over Israel's Gaza school attack

Algeria has said it requested an urgent open UN Security Council session next Tuesday to discuss an Israeli attack on a school sheltering displaced people in Gaza City.

Algeria's request, as a non-permanent member of the Security Council, for the emergency meeting comes "in response to the recent serious developments in the occupied Palestinian territories, especially after the air strike carried out by the Zionist occupation army on the Al-Tabin school,” the official Algerian news agency reported, citing an unnamed diplomatic source in New York.

It said the "request was made in consultation with the State of Palestine" and "is supported by other member states of the Security Council (not specified)."

04:27 GMT — Palestinians in occupied West Bank protest Gaza school 'massacre'

Hundreds of Palestinians gathered Saturday in the occupied West Bank cities of Nablus and Ramallah to protest an Israeli air strike on a school in Gaza that targeted displaced Palestinians seeking refuge.

The demonstrations were organized by the Coordination Committee of Factions and local institutions in both governorates.

Protesters condemned ongoing Israeli attacks and the recent “massacre” at the Al-Taba’een School, where at least 100 Palestinians were killed while performing fajr (dawn) prayers.

04:00 GMT — Norway-Israel diplomatic tensions rise over Palestine recognition

Norway and Israel have been at odds for months over Oslo's decision to recognise Palestine as a state, a move that drew sharp rebuke from Tel Aviv, which responded with a series of measures against the Nordic country and Palestinians.

Most recently, Israel rescinded the accreditation of Norwegian diplomats dealing with the Palestinian Authority, over the decision in late May, also reportedly withdrawing and cancelling some bank deposits in Norwegian accounts.

"We received a message today from the Netanyahu government that it will no longer facilitate the work of Norwegian diplomats in the Palestinian territories," Norwegian Foreign Ministry has said in a statement.

03:22 GMT — Fires erupt in Golan Heights post-projectile interception

Fires broke out in five areas in northern Israel and the Golan Heights due to debris falling from intercepted missiles and drones launched from southern Lebanon, Israeli media has reported.

Sirens sounded continuously for a period of time as the drones and missile attacks targeted the Upper Galilee region and Israel-occupied Syrian Golan Heights, according to Israel's public broadcaster and the daily Yedioth Ahronoth.

Meanwhile, the Lebanese group, Hezbollah, said it "launched an aerial attack with swarms of kamikaze drones on the Alon base, which is considered a base for the assembly and mobilization of forces."

