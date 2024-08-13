AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Senegal PM Sonko in surprise visit to Mali
Senegal's Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko made a surprise visit to the neighbouring Mali on Monday.
Senegal PM Sonko in surprise visit to Mali
Senegalese Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko's visit to Mali on August 12, 2024 was not communicated to the press in advance. / Photo: Ousmane Sonko / Others
August 13, 2024

Senegal's premier Ousmane Sonko arrived on Monday for a surprise visit to Mali, which recently cemented a breakaway union with fellow junta-led Sahel nations Niger and Burkina Faso.

The trip, reported by Malian state media and confirmed by a source close to the Senegalese government, is Sonko's first official visit to a country belonging to the Confederation of Sahel States, all of which are led by military men who took power in coups.

It was set up in July as a rival to the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), a regional bloc which Senegal is part of.

The Senegalese prime minister's visit, which was not communicated to the press in advance, follows Sonko's trip to Rwanda to attend President Paul Kagame's inauguration.

'Part of friendship'

His touching down in the capital Bamako was "part of a friendship and working visit", Mali's national broadcaster ORTM said on its Facebook page.

Sonko was welcomed at the airport by Mali's civilian Prime Minister Choguel Kokalla Maiga and will hold talks with military chief Colonel Assimi Goita, the broadcaster added.

His trip comes after that of Senegalese President Bassirou Diomaye Faye at the end of May, during which Faye said he wanted to bring Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso back into the ECOWAS fold.

In January, the trio announced that they were leaving the West African bloc, accusing it of being subservient to former colonial ruler France and not doing enough to help them fight militant insurgency – a persistent scourge in the Sahel.

Economic and cultural relations

Senegal shares an around 500-kilometre (310-mile) border with Mali, and has significant economic and cultural relations with its northern neighbour.

As a result, Dakar has long been preoccupied with the security situation in Mali and the wider Sahel region, fearing its spread to Senegal.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us