Kenya has denied claims of mining activity in the Tsavo East National Park, the country's biggest national park visited by thousands of local and international tourists each year.

It follows concerns on social media where images of wide canals dug on the ground were widely shared showing alleged mining at the park.

Kenya's wildlife agency has said the pictures are not from the park, but from a state-baked irrigation project located next to the park.

"The images being shared are from the Galana Kulalu food security project, located in Galana ranch managed by the Agricultural Development Corporation, which is adjacent to Tsavo East National Park," Kenya Wildlife Service (KWS) said on Monday in a statement.

Food security

The irrigation project is aimed at enhancing food security in the country through large-scale irrigation.

"The canals are being constructed to facilitate water flow into irrigation farms," KWS added.

It said it was committed to the conservation and protection of national parks.

Tzavo park is home to animals such as lions, elephants and buffaloes that are a big draw to tourists.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.