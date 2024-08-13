A new proposal for a “cat tax” has feline lovers in Nairobi hissing in frustration.

As part of its Animal Control Welfare Draft Bill, the Nairobi City County wants all owners to register their pet cats and pay an annual license fee of 200 Kenyan shillings ($1.50).

They will also have to ensure rabies vaccination at least once a year, somehow make sure their pets do not “scream or cry in a manner that disturbs the peace” of other people, and prevent cats on heat from venturing outside their homes.

The aim of this all, according to officials, is to promote responsible pet ownership and help maintain a comprehensive database of cat owners and implementation of vaccination and health standards.

They say it will also address the issue of stray cats that can be found anywhere and everywhere across the Kenyan capital.

'Cat woman'

The response from cat owners has been fierce, many of whom see the fee as an unnecessary financial burden.

“I have three cats. That’s 600 Kenyan shillings (around $5) a year. It’s ridiculous,” said Yasmin Amina, a long-time cat owner.

“It’s the principle of it. Why are cats being singled out? Do they contribute less to our community than dogs?”

Rachael Kabue, affectionately known as the “cat woman” of Nairobi, has become something of a local legend.

She shares her four-bedroom house with over 600 cats, many of them strays that she took in from the streets.

Her home has been transformed into a makeshift adoption center where she tirelessly cares for her feline family, ensuring they are fed, vaccinated and showered with love.

For Kabue, the proposed tax is something that would “ruin her family.”

'Not clearly defined'

“Can you imagine how much it would cost me? … This is just another way for the government to take advantage of people who are trying to do good … These cats are my family. It’s time to fight for them,” she told Anadolu.

“Instead of taxing us, the government should be supporting people like me who are helping reduce the stray cat population. They should be encouraging adoption and offering resources, not making it harder for us.”

Naomi Mutua, a passionate advocate for feline welfare, attended a recent public consultation on the bill held by the Nairobi City County.

“It quickly became apparent that the entire thing was disorganized,” Mutua, who runs a Facebook page with over 25,000 cat lovers, told Anadolu.

“The documents provided at the meeting were different from those available online, leading to confusion. The terms used in the bill, like ‘authorized officers’ and ‘welfare,’ were not clearly defined, making it difficult for us to understand what is expected of us as cat owners.”

She said officials, when questioned about the objectives of the bill, “couldn’t provide a justification.”

“That makes us more skeptical about what they are trying to do,” said Mutua, who calls herself Nairobi’s “mother of cats.”

She also pointed out a lack of transparency in the process, particularly as the “professional bodies supposedly consulted during the drafting of the bill were not represented.”

Cat malnutrition

The Kenya Society for the Protection and Care of Animals, one of the leading voices for animal welfare in Kenya, has also expressed concerns over the proposal.

Despite its extensive work in the field, the organization confirmed in a statement that they “have not been consulted as stakeholders in the drafting of this bill.”

The debate over the cat tax has also brought to light larger issues of social responsibility and the role of pet ownership in urban areas.

Nairobi’s streets are home to thousands of stray cats, many of which suffer from malnutrition, disease and neglect.

For some, the proposed bill is a step in the right direction that could help address these issues.

“Stray cats can be a nuisance, especially when it comes to spreading diseases. I think it’s about time we had some regulations … If this fee helps control the stay cat population, then I’m all for it,” said Jacob Ochieng, a resident of Nairobi’s Kibera neighborhood.

Peter Mugo, a veterinarian and animal welfare advocate, also believes the proposed law could help address the Kenyan capital’s stray cat problem.

Tax impact

“The number of stray cats in the city has been increasing and that’s leading to more public health issues and the spread of diseases,” he said.

He pointed out that the funds generated from the cat tax are supposed to support animal welfare programs, including spaying and neutering services for stray cats.

“The money will go directly towards helping other animals,” he told Anadolu.

“If you look at it that way, this tax could have a positive impact.”

However, others worry the tax could have the opposite effect and lead to an increase in abandoned cats, arguing that the bill places an undue burden on pet owners without addressing the root causes of the stray problem.

The real problem “is not the cats that have homes, but the ones that don’t,” said Benedita Achieng, another cat lover.

