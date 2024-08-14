AFRICA
2 MIN READ
B. Faso convoy of over 1,000 people recently ambushed
Authorities in Burkina Faso have said that a convoy of more than 1,000 civilians was attacked by armed men in eastern Burkina Faso last week.
B. Faso convoy of over 1,000 people recently ambushed
The ambush took place in the village of Tawori in eastern Burkina Faso on August 9, 2024. / Photo: TRT World
August 14, 2024

Suspected insurgents ambushed a military convoy carrying more than 1,000 civilians in Burkina Faso last week, leading to civilian deaths and injuries, the regional governor said in a statement published on Wednesday, without providing a death toll.

The ambush took place on August 9 in the village of Tawori in the east of the Sahel country, Governor Ram Joseph Kafando said in the statement, after visiting the wounded in hospital on Tuesday.

He did not say how many people had been injured, or whether any soldiers had been among the casualties.

Kafando praised the medical staff of the hospital where the injured had been taken as "doing a titanic job."

Militant insurgency

Burkina Faso and neighbouring Mali and Niger are fighting a militant insurgency that has spread across the Sahel region of West Africa since it first took root in Mali 12 years ago.

The failure of previous governments to protect civilians against the insurgency have contributed to two coups in Mali, two in Burkina Faso and one in Niger since 2020.

But the juntas have so far failed on their promises to stamp out the insurgency and end violence that has caused thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us