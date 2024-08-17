SPORTS
Salah breaks scoring record as Liverpool's new era starts with a win
Mohamed Salah breaks record he held with English soccer greats Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.
Liverpool's Mohamed Salah celebrates scoring their second goal.  / Photo: Reuters
August 17, 2024

Liverpool’s new era under Arne Slot began with a 2-0 victory over promoted Ipswich on Saturday, with Mohamed Salah netting the second goal to break a Premier League scoring record.

Salah poked home a finish from close range in the 65th minute to take his tally of goals in the opening round of a Premier League season to nine, breaking a tie he had with a trio of English soccer greats in Wayne Rooney, Alan Shearer and Frank Lampard.

Five minutes earlier, Salah set up Diogo Jota for the first goal as Liverpool improved after a slow first half in its first competitive game under Slot, who replaced longtime manager Jurgen Klopp during the off season.

While Liverpool joined Manchester United — a 1-0 winner over Fulham on Friday — in making a triumphant start to the season, it was an early lesson for Ipswich, whose most famous supporter, pop star Ed Sheeran, was cheering the team on from a VIP box at Portman Road.

This is Ipswich’s first season in the top flight since 2002 and the team looks sure t o entertain, even if it might concede plenty of goals in the process with its open, expansive style.

There were five more games later Saturday, including Arsenal — the runner-up in the past two seasons — hosting Wolverhampton.

Reigning champion Manchester City begins its title defense at Chelsea on Sunday.

SOURCE:AP
