DRC seeks mpox vaccines from international community
The Democratic Republic of Congo has written to Japan requesting for doses of mpox vaccines.
Japan-based KM Biologics is one of the two manufacturers of widely used mpox vaccines. / Photo: Reuters
August 19, 2024

Japan's Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare said on Monday it has received a request from the Democratic Republic of the Congo for the provision of mpox vaccines and needles manufactured in the country.

This comes days after the World Health Organization declared mpox a global public health emergency for the second time in two years as a new variant of the disease spread rapidly in Africa.

The ministry said it was currently preparing to provide these supplies with the cooperation of the WHO and other partners.

Japan-based KM Biologics is one of the two manufacturers of widely used mpox vaccines. Denmark's Bavarian Nordic makes the other vaccine, called Jynneos.

SOURCE:Reuters
