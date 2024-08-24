Saturday, August 24, 2024

07:42 GMT —Overnight Israeli attacks in Gaza kills 14, including children

Overnight Israeli air strikes across Gaza has resulted in significant civilian casualties and destruction.

Health sources report at least 14 people, including 4 children and 4 women, were killed, with many others injured, according to the Palestinian Wafa news agency.

An air strike in Khan Younis targeted a home in the Al-Amal neighborhood, killing at least 11 civilians and injuring many.

06:30 GMT — ICC Prosecutor urges judges to urgently rule on warrants for Netanyahu, Gallant

The International Criminal Court (ICC) Prosecutor has stressed the Court had jurisdiction to investigate Israeli nationals and urged the judges to urgently decide on arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, and his ‘Defence’ Minister, Yoav Gallant.

In Court filings made public, Prosecutor Karim Khan urged judges weighing the arrest warrants sought against Israeli officials to not delay.

“Any unjustified delay in these proceedings detrimentally affects the rights of victims,” he said.

05:45 GMT — US says progress made at Gaza truce talks in Cairo

The United States stated that progress had been made at the latest round of Gaza truce talks after the presence of Israeli troops on the Egyptian border emerged as a major sticking point.

The White House said CIA chief William Burns was among US officials taking part in the discussions in Cairo, joining the heads of Israel's spy agency and security service.

"There has been progress made. We need now for both sides to come together and work towards implementation," US National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said.

05:13 GMT — Palestinians rally in Bremen in condemnation of ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on Gaza

The Palestinian community in the German city of Bremen today rallied in condemnation of the ongoing Israeli genocidal aggression on Gaza.

Participants in the rally, who included German and European activists, hoisted the Palestine flag and carried placards expressing solidarity with the Palestinian people and decrying the crimes and atrocities committed by the occupation forces against the defenceless Palestinian civilian population in Gaza.

They chanted for freedom in Palestine and called for an immediate end to the genocidal aggression as well as for the immediate and unconditional flow of humanitarian, medical and relief aid to all parts of the city.

04:40 GMT — Israel issues flee or die ultimatum for northern Gaza residents

The Israeli military has issued a new ultimatum for tens of thousands of Palestinians in several areas in northern Gaza, who have nowhere left to go, ordering them to flee ahead of a possible military invasion.

The military statement ordered Palestinians to flee towards "shelters" in western Gaza City, claiming this is a "safe area."

In a statement, the Israeli army said: "All those present in the 10 neighbourhoods and areas of Al-Salateen, Al-Atatra, Al-Seifa, Al-Karama, and Al-Ghabn (northwestern Gaza) must evacuate."

04:00 GMT — Israel kills 9 Palestinians

At least nine Palestinians, including two children and a woman, have been killed at dawn on Saturday by Israeli shelling in and around Gaza's Khan Younis and in the Al-Nuseirat camp area, the official Palestinian news agency WAFA reported.

At least 15 others were also wounded in the attacks, WAFA added.

03:30 GMT — Iran says it has right to retaliate for Haniyeh assassination

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has informed his French and British counterparts that his country does not want to expand the war in the region but reserves the right to respond to Israel's assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran.

In a statement, the Iranian Foreign Ministry said Araghchi separately spoke over the phone with French Foreign Minister Stephane Sejourne and British Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

The British secretary discussed with Araghchi the developments in Gaza and urged Iran to play a role in easing tension in the region, the statement said.

02:50 GMT — Hezbollah says carried out multiple attacks on Israeli military

The Lebanese Hezbollah group has said it carried out 15 attacks targeting Israeli military sites. This marks the largest number of attacks launched by the group in 35 days.

In separate statements, Hezbollah said it targeted the Israeli army's Malkieh site twice, Al-Sammaqa, Ruwaisat Al-Alam, and Hadab Yarin sites with "appropriate weapons."

It also said it attacked the surveillance and spy equipment in the army's Meron base, the Ramim site and the Ein Zeitim military base in northern Israel with rocket salvos.

02:32 GMT — Protest held outside Ireland's parliament as US delegation visits

The demonstration took place just ahead of a meeting scheduled to be held at the parliament building with members of the US House of Representatives.

Through their chants and banners, the protesters condemned the US and Israeli government's policies, particularly concerning the human rights violations in Palestine.

02:00 GMT — Video shows Houthis attacking ship in Red Sea

Yemen’s Houthi group have released footage showing them attacking a Greek-flagged oil tanker in the southern Red Sea earlier this week.

The tanker’s 25-person crew was rescued by an EU naval mission on Wednesday after abandoning ship, said the British military.

The tanker was carrying over 150,000 tonnes of crude oil from Iraq to Greece when it was attacked.

For our live updates from Fday, August 23, 2024, click here.