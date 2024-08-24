AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Mali declares state emergency after floods leave scores dead
Some 7,077 households nationwide have been hit by flooding, leaving 47,374 people displaced or affected.
Mali declares state emergency after floods leave scores dead
Thousands of people have been displaced by floods / Photo: Reuters
August 24, 2024

Mali's government declared a national state of emergency on Friday after weeks of heavy rains brought the death toll in flooding to 30 since June.

Some 7,077 households nationwide have been hit by flooding, leaving 47,374 people displaced or affected, the government said in a statement after a special cabinet meeting.

In the capital, Bamako, some 563 households and 4,639 people were affected, with five deaths. The worst-hit area was the region of Gao in the north, with 9,936 people affected, and six deaths.

Heavy rains have fallen across the entire Sahel, with flooding leaving 217 dead in neighbouring Niger and dozens in Chad. Mali's cabinet allocated 4 billion CFA francs ($7 million) to stockpile needed foods and to assist affected households.

Seasonal rains

This decision was announced in a statement released after an extraordinary Cabinet meeting chaired by Col. Assimi Goita, the president of the transition government of the West African state.

"Since the beginning of the rainy season until August 22, 2024, 122 cases of flooding have been recorded in 17 regions and the Bamako district. These floods have affected 7,077 households, or 47,374 people, including 14,451 men, 13,576 women, and 19,347 children," a government statement said.

The statement noted that these floods have caused 30 deaths in many regions.

Cases of house collapses, lightning, and strong winds were reported in certain regions, the government said.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika and agencies
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us