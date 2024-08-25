Eight bodies were retrieved on Sunday evening in Zambia from a gravel mine that collapsed on the day's morning, leaving an unknown number of people trapped.

Police spokesperson Rae Hamoonga said rescuers had been working tirelessly to recover those affected by the incident, with numbers believed to be not fewer than nine.

"However, due to the challenging conditions at the site, the rescue operation has been temporarily suspended for the day. Operations will resume at first light tomorrow to ensure the safety of all personnel in the ongoing efforts," Hamoonga said in a statement to reporters.

In his earlier statement announcing the incident that occurred in Chongwe, east of Lusaka, he said the accident happened at 10am local time (0800GMT), when a tipper truck was buried after the mine collapsed, trapping an unknown number of male loaders who were feared dead.

He said the truck driver, Frackson Sakala, age 64, was partially trapped in the collapse but was rescued by members of the public and rushed to a local hospital for treatment.

