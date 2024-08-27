The Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has appointed Bruno Labbadia as the new head coach of the Super Eagles.

"The Nigeria Football Federation has announced that it has reached an agreement with German tactician, Bruno Labbadia, to become the Head Coach of Nigeria’s Senior Men National Team, the Super Eagles," NFF said in a statement on X.

Bruno Labbadia is a German football manager and former player. Until his appointment, he was the head coach of VfL Wolfsburg in the Bundesliga.

Labbadia has managed several clubs in Germany, including Hamburger SV, Bayer 04 Leverkusen, and RB Leipzig.

He is known for his tactical acumen and ability to improve team performance.

Labbadia played as a striker during his playing career, representing clubs like Bayern Munich and Werder Bremen.

Bruno Labbadia's managerial career

Hamburger SV (2009-2010): Led the team to the UEFA Europa League quarterfinals

VfB Stuttgart (2010-2013): Achieved a top-four finish in the Bundesliga

Hamburger SV (2015-2016): Helped the team avoid relegation

VfL Wolfsburg (2018-2019): Stabilized the team after a poor start to the season

Hertha Berlin (2020-2021): Improved the team's performance, but left by mutual consent -

VfL Wolfsburg (2022-2024): Managing the team, aiming for European qualification

Playing career:

Bayern Munich (1987-1991): Won two Bundesliga titles and one DFB-Pokal

Werder Bremen (1991-1994): Scored 11 goals in 63 appearances

1. FC Köln (1994-1997): Played 41 games, scoring 15 goals

Arminia Bielefeld (1997-2001): Scored 50 goals in 117 appearances

