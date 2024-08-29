Nigerian celebrities have expressed unwavering support for renowned music video director TG Omori after he publicly revealed his battle with a kidney condition.

The 29-year-old director, who has garnered numerous accolades for his work, shared news of his successful kidney transplant on social media.

Omori's brother generously donated a kidney to save his life, a selfless act that has filled him with gratitude.

The director has assured his fans that he is recovering well and will be back to work soon.

Cheerful news

The news of Omori's health challenges sparked an outpouring of love and support from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities.

Davido, Fireboy DML, Tekno, and Audu Maikori were among those who offered their well wishes and prayers for Omori's recovery.

Davido commented, "You're up already!"

Fireboy DML also commented, saying, "Yes! God is with you, soldier."

Singer and producer Tekno posted “Get well, my brother’’ on Instagram.

“So sorry, brother !! We are praying for you and you will overcome,” added Music executive Audu Maikori.

The talented director has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry, earning recognition for his work on videos like "Bandana" by Asake and Fireboy DML. 4

