Omori: Nigerian celebrities show solidarity with ailing video director
Omori: Nigerian celebrities show solidarity with ailing video director
Omori's brother generously donated a kidney to save his life, a selfless act that has filled him with gratitude.
August 29, 2024

Nigerian celebrities have expressed unwavering support for renowned music video director TG Omori after he publicly revealed his battle with a kidney condition.

The 29-year-old director, who has garnered numerous accolades for his work, shared news of his successful kidney transplant on social media.

Omori's brother generously donated a kidney to save his life, a selfless act that has filled him with gratitude.

The director has assured his fans that he is recovering well and will be back to work soon.

Cheerful news

The news of Omori's health challenges sparked an outpouring of love and support from fans, followers, and fellow celebrities.

Davido, Fireboy DML, Tekno, and Audu Maikori were among those who offered their well wishes and prayers for Omori's recovery.

Davido commented, "You're up already!"

Fireboy DML also commented, saying, "Yes! God is with you, soldier."

Singer and producer Tekno posted “Get well, my brother’’ on Instagram.

“So sorry, brother !! We are praying for you and you will overcome,” added Music executive Audu Maikori.

The talented director has made significant contributions to the Nigerian music industry, earning recognition for his work on videos like "Bandana" by Asake and Fireboy DML. 4

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us