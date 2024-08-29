AFRICA
3 MIN READ
Somalia military deal unsettles Ethiopia
A military aid deal Somalia signed with Egypt has unsettled Ethiopia, which fears instability in the Horn of Africa region could arise.
Reports suggest that Somalia does not want Ethiopian troops as part of the AU-led peacekeeping force operating in Somalia. / Photo: AA
August 29, 2024

The Ethiopian Foreign Ministry has accused Somalia of "colluding with external actors" following recent military aid provided to the country by Egypt.

In a press statement issued on Wednesday, Ethiopia warned that these developments, coupled with the transition from the African Union Transition Mission in Somalia (ATMIS) to a new peace support mission, could lead to increased instability in the Horn of Africa.

The Ethiopian government expressed deep concern that the region is entering "uncharted waters" as preparations for this transition continue stressing that Ethiopia, along with other Troop Contributing Countries, has repeatedly called for caution, but these calls have not been heeded.

The ministry noted that despite tangible progress made in peace talks between Somalia and Ethiopia, which were facilitated by Türkiye, Somalia has chosen to align with external actors "aiming to destabilise the region."

'Uncertainty'

In a meeting held with the two countries in Ankara two weeks ago, Türkiye also vowed to continue bridging the gaps between Somalia and Ethiopia "in a manner that will benefit not only the two nations but the whole region," as the negotiations are expected to continue.

"Ethiopia won't remain idle while external forces seek to destabilise the region," the Ethiopian Foreign Ministry stated, adding that Ethiopia has been pressured to overlook hostile activities that undermine the efforts and sacrifices made by its defence forces in the region.

Reports suggest that Somalia does not want Ethiopian troops as part of the AU-led peacekeeping force operating in Somalia when the current ATMIS mandate ends in December.

Ethiopia fears this could undermine the "hard-won gains against terrorist groups," according to Foreign Minister Taye Atske Selassie.

"Let us be clear that the ATMIS transition should not lead to huge uncertainty and chaos in the Horn of Africa. More importantly, it should not undermine the hard-won gains against the most dangerous and perilous regional and international terrorist groups," he said on X.

SOURCE:AA
