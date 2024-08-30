Renowned Nigerian singer Onyeka Onwenu was interred on Friday, August 30, at a private ceremony in Lagos State.

The music legend passed away on July 30, 2024, at the age of 72, following a collapse during a performance.

A funeral service was held at the Fountain of Life Church in Ilupeju, Lagos, followed by a private burial at an Ikoyi cemetery.

Beyond her illustrious music career, Onwenu was a celebrated actress, leaving her mark on the Nigerian film industry, Nollywood. Her contributions to both music and cinema have solidified her legacy as a cultural icon.

Who was Onyeka Onwenu?

The legendary Nigerian singer was also an actress and social activist.

Born in 1952, she rose to prominence in the 1970s and 1980s, becoming one of the most influential figures in Nigerian music.

Musical Career

Onwenu's music spanned various genres, including highlife, jazz, soul, and folk.

Her powerful vocals and emotive performances were often accompanied by socially conscious lyrics that addressed issues such as poverty, injustice, and women's rights.

Some of her most popular songs include "One More Night," "Wait for Me," "Thank You Lord," and "Onyeka.

Film Career

Onwenu appeared in numerous Nollywood films, often portraying strong and independent female characters.

She starred in films like "The Secret Lives of Husbands," "Omenuko," and "Living in Bondage.

Legacy

She is widely regarded as one of the greatest Nigerian singers of all time and continues to inspire generations of musicians.

Onwenu's contributions to Nigerian music and culture have earned her numerous awards and accolades.

She is widely regarded as one of the greatest Nigerian singers of all time and continues to inspire generations of musicians.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.