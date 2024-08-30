Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has expressed concerns about the potential consequences of letting Julian Alvarez join Atletico Madrid without securing a replacement striker.

Despite initial plans to maintain squad depth, the Premier League champions were unable to finalise a deal for a new forward before the transfer window closed.

Guardiola acknowledged that, while he's satisfied with the current squad, injuries could pose a challenge.

He mentioned that Phil Foden, James McAtee, and Ilkay Gundogan can fill in as strikers, but they offer different qualities than Erling Haaland.

Club returns

The German midfielder, Gundogan, has returned to City from Barcelona and has quickly settled back into the team.

The club also signed Brazilian forward Savinho from Troyes, who has already made a positive impact.

Guardiola remains hopeful for reinforcements ahead of the weekend's match against West Ham, with Rodri and Mateo Kovacic nearing full fitness.

However, England forward Phil Foden is expected to miss the game due to illness.

While Kyle Walker has been absent from City's lineup this season, Guardiola believes he will soon return to his best form.

The defender was included in the England squad for upcoming matches, despite his late return from Euro 2024.

