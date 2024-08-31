A preliminary report released by German aviation experts on Friday regarding the plane crash that killed Malawi’s former Vice President Saulosi Chilima and eight others has faced criticism for not addressing the circumstances that led to the tragic event.

The report, issued by the German Federal Bureau of Aircraft Accident Investigation, provides little insight into the mechanical or other factors that may have caused the aircraft carrying Chilima to crash in the hilly areas of Chikangawa in the northern region of Malawi on June 10.

Among its findings, the report notes that the plane lacked both a cockpit voice recorder and a flight data recorder.

Additionally, the aircraft’s emergency locator transmitter was non-functional due to its battery having expired in 2004.

Widespread criticism

The release of the report has sparked widespread interest and criticism from various quarters of Malawian society. Some have dismissed the report as "mere make-believe."

Social commentator Mavuto Bamusi expressed disappointment, stating, "The report lacks substance and fails to provide answers to the questions Malawians have about what really led to the crash that killed the vice president. Instead, it has raised even more questions."

Shadreck Namalomba, Publicity Secretary of the main opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), told Anadolu that the report "doesn’t satisfy the curiosity of Malawians who want to know the truth."

"We have been pushing the government to make the report public, but what has been released isn’t what we expected. It’s very technical and falls short of quenching our hunger for truth. We still have questions. We had hoped these experts would help us uncover the truth," Namalomba said.

German-made plane

He added, "The report doesn’t address several important questions or provide a comprehensive explanation of the factors leading to the crash."

The aircraft was manufactured in Germany, and following the crash, the Malawian government tasked German aviation experts with investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Since the beginning of the week, political leaders and civil society activists have been pressuring the government to make the report public.

According to the aviation experts, a final report is expected to be released next year.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.