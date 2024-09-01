SPORTS
Osimhen left out of Napoli squad for the season
Italian side Napoli has frozen Nigerian international Victor Osimhen out of its 23-man squad for the just started Serie A season.
Victor Osimhen's anticipated move to English side Chelsea failed to materealise. / Photo: Reuters / Others
September 1, 2024

Victor Osimhen has not been included in Napoli's official 23-man Serie A squad for this season, after the Nigerian striker's expected move away from the club failed to materialise.

Osimhen's 26 goals helped Napoli to their Scudetto win two seasons ago, but it has all turned sour since and although the want-away player is still at the club, for now he plays no part in their plans.

The 25-year-old signed a contract extension with Napoli last December, keeping him at the club until 2026 and with a reported release clause of 130 million euros.

A month later, club president Aurelio De Laurentiis said Osimhen would leave at the end of the season, and in recent days his expected destination appeared to be Chelsea or Saudi Pro League club Al-Ahli.

Wage demands

Negotiations went on until the transfer window closed in both Italy and England on Friday, but with Osimhen's wage demands apparently not met by Chelsea it appeared he was on his way to Saudi Arabia.

Napoli, however, did not accept the offer from Al-Ahli, who then signed Ivan Toney from Brentford for a reported 40 million pounds, and signed Belgian Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

SOURCE:Reuters
