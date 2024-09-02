China is hosting a summit of 50 African nations this week to promote its goods and secure investment pledges.

As Western countries impose restrictions on Chinese exports like electric vehicles and solar panels, China seeks to expand its market share in Africa.

African leaders attending the summit may be hesitant to commit to China's demands without assurances regarding previous pledges and the progress of infrastructure projects.

Eric Olander of the China-Global South Project emphasises the importance of understanding China's evolving priorities.

'Aligning with China'

"The prize is going to go to those countries who have carefully studied the changes in China and align their proposals with China's new slimmed-down priorities," said Eric Olander, co-founder of the China-Global South Project.

"That's a big ask for a continent that generally has very poor China literacy."

China is shifting its focus from large-scale infrastructure projects to selling advanced technologies to Africa. With Western trade curbs looming, China aims to find new markets for its EVs and solar panels.

Last year, China offered 13 loans of just $4.2 billion to eight African states and two regional banks, data from Boston University's Global Development Policy Centre showed, with about $500 million for hydropower and solar projects.

More funds for projects

China has modified its lending practices, allocating more funds for green energy projects and reducing support for traditional infrastructure. Recent data shows a decline in the value and number of Chinese loans to African countries.

President Xi Jinping is expected to promote China's green energy industry to African leaders at the summit. All African states except Eswatini are participating.

China's geopolitical rivals, including the United States, Britain, Italy, Russia, and South Korea, have also been courting African countries. However, China's extensive financial and trade involvement makes its meetings more significant.

African leaders are seeking to ensure that they benefit from their partnerships with China.

While China may be eager to increase trade and access to minerals, it may be cautious about new funding commitments due to debt restructuring issues and security concerns.

➤ Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.