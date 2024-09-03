TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Turkish intel nabs Mossad's financial network leader
Security sources report that Liridon Rexhepi was responsible for managing funds used to keep tabs on Palestinian politicians.
Turkish intel nabs Mossad's financial network leader
During his interrogation, Rexhepi admitted making money transfers and was subsequently arrested by the court. / Photo: AA
September 3, 2024

Turkish security forces have arrested the leader of the financial network linked to Israel's Mossad intelligence agency, following an investigation by the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Authorities revealed that Liridon Rexhepi, acting under instructions from Israeli intelligence, conducted drone surveillance and orchestrated psychological operations targeting Palestinian politicians.

He also transferred money to field operatives in Türkiye who were gathering information about Syria.

Turkish intelligence tracked Liridon Rexhepi’s activities from his entry into Türkiye on August 25, uncovering his role in funding Mossad operatives involved in Syrian intelligence and operations against Palestinian politicians.

As a result of coordinated efforts between the National Intelligence Organization (MIT) and the Istanbul Police Department's Counter-Terrorism Branch, Rexhepi was detained on August 30.

Security sources reported that during his initial interrogation, Rexhepi confessed to making money transfers and was subsequently placed under arrest by the court.

Mossad's financial transfers to its field operatives in Türkiye were primarily sourced from Kosovo and other eastern European countries.

After tracking the money flow, it was revealed that funds received in Türkiye from Kosovo were transferred to sub-sources in Syria via Western Union and cryptocurrency methods.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us