AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Dangote promises relief for  Nigerians after fuel rollout
The refinery, which has an initial capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, is expected to reach its full capacity of 650,000 barrels by the end of the year.
Dangote promises relief for  Nigerians after fuel rollout
The refinery's rollout of petrol comes at a crucial time for Nigeria. / Photo: Reuters
September 3, 2024

Nigerian billionaire businessman Aliko Dangote says his newly operational fuel refinery in Lagos will soon provide Nigerians with high-quality, affordable petrol.

After more than a year of operation, Dangote Refinery has successfully started producing Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), commonly known as petrol.

The refinery, which has an initial capacity of 350,000 barrels per day, is expected to reach its full capacity of 650,000 barrels by the end of the year. It marks a significant milestone in Nigeria's energy sector.

Dangote told a press conference, "It's a celebration day for Nigerians."

"As soon as we finalise with the NNPCL, our product will start going into the market. We will help to restore industry and manufacturing.

"We will begin real import substitution, which is what we have, you know, saving foreign exchange, earning foreign exchange, which will stabilise the naira, and it will also help bring down inflation and cost of living,” he told a press conference on Tuesday.

The refinery's rollout of petrol comes at a crucial time for Nigeria, which has been facing severe fuel shortages due to the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited's (NNPCL's) significant debt to suppliers.

The NNPCL's financial strain has threatened the sustainability of fuel supply in the country.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us