Galatasaray unveil Nigeria's Osimhen as loan signee
Nigerian international Victor Osimhen has joined Turkish club Galatasaray on a season-long loan deal.
Nigeria's Victor Osimhen, whose market value is €100 million, has been an important player for Italian side Napoli. / Photo: Galatasaray     / Others
September 4, 2024

Nigerian football star Victor Osimhen joined Turkish powerhouse Galatasaray on loan from Italian club Napoli on Wednesday.

Galatasaray said on X it agreed with Osimhen and Napoli for the 25-year-old forward's temporary move to the Istanbul club for one season. The deal with Galatasaray will end next June.

The club added that it will pay €6 million or $6.6 million in salary for the 2024-25 football season.

Napoli also confirmed Osimhen's move to Galatasaray and separately said it agreed with the forward "regarding the option to extend his contract until 2027."

Seventy-six goals in 133 appearances

Osimhen, whose market value is €100 million, has been an important player for Napoli, leading the club to 2023 Italian Serie A triumph – their first Scudetto since 1990.

He scored 76 goals in 133 appearances for Napoli between 2020 and 2024.

Osimhen, who previously played for French club, Lille, scored 21 goals in 35 international appearances for Nigeria.

SOURCE:AA
