By Zulal Sema and Yusuf Kamadan

In recent years, Türkiye has strategically deepened its ties with Africa, culminating in the Türkiye-Somalia Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement signed in July 2024.

The deal gives Turkish companies exclusive rights to explore and produce petroleum in three offshore blocks in Somalia.

Türkiye’s venture beyond its territorial waters comes on the back of technical expertise that the country has attained in the last few years since it hit a big gas find in the Black Sea in 2020.

“Türkiye’s determination to explore and utilise its hydrocarbon resources has led to significant investments in technical training and essential equipment,” says Baris Saglam, an Istanbul-based energy expert.

The agreement grants the Turkish Petroleum Corporation (TPAO) rights to explore and produce oil and natural gas across 15,000 square kilometres of Somalia’s offshore territory, divided into three blocks: two near the coast and one further out.

This initiative has broadened Türkiye’s previously modest energy expertise, allowing it to develop a robust energy fleet, which includes drilling rigs.

Saglam tells TRT World that the Turkish fleet comprises six vessels tailored for seismic and drilling operations: the drilling ships Fatih, Yavuz, Kanuni, and Abdulhamid Han, along with the seismic survey vessels Barbaros Hayrettin Pasa and MTA Oruc Reis.

These advancements in maritime hydrocarbon exploration have positioned Türkiye at the forefront of regional energy exploration.

Alongside these maritime endeavours, Türkiye has made considerable progress in the domestic production of renewable energy. Baris Saglam notes that Türkiye now manufactures all its wind energy equipment and nearly all components for solar panels, reducing previous reliance on imports.

This progress has bolstered Türkiye’s self-sufficiency and expertise in the Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) sector.

Türkiye’s seismic research vessel, Oruc Reis, will conduct 3D seismic studies in these regions. These initiatives are crucial steps in Türkiye’s ongoing efforts to reduce its dependence on foreign energy sources.

Beyond oil and gas

The 2024 Türkiye-Somalia Hydrocarbon Exploration and Production Agreement represents a pivotal element in Türkiye’s broader strategy to secure its energy future and assert its position on the global stage.

But this initiative extends beyond a business deal. It reflects Türkiye’s broader ambition to enhance its long-term influence in Africa.

Saglam says that Türkiye’s developments have fostered knowledge transfer to other nations and facilitated bilateral energy agreements.

"Our historical ties with Africa, a continent burdened by colonial exploitation, have been strengthened by Türkiye’s non-participation in colonialism and its avoidance of Western-centric cultural and racial devaluation," Saglam explains.

This approach has solidified energy cooperation as a key area of collaboration, addressing Africa’s pressing energy needs.

Dr. Serhat Orakci, lecturer of Political Science and International Relations at Halic University, says that Türkiye’s energy investments in Somalia are driven by long-term strategic goals.

“Energy investments demand a medium- to long-term outlook. Türkiye’s initiatives reflect its commitment to long-term strategic objectives,” Orakci tells TRT World.

As Saglam points out, the Oruc Reis will survey a 15,000-square-kilometer area, exploring depths of about 3,000 meters. “If discoveries are made, TPAO will play an important role in the production process,” says Sağlam.

Türkiye’s significant efforts to strengthen relations with Africa were notably advanced by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s 2011 visit to Mogadishu. Unlike the exploitative policies of some other regional powers, Türkiye’s approach to Africa is rooted in a win-win philosophy.

Saglam says that Türkiye engages with African nations through mutually beneficial partnerships, avoiding any imperialist agenda. This model not only ensures the sustainability of Türkiye’s presence in Africa but also offers a potential framework for others.

The energy cooperation with Somalia is a tangible example of this approach.

The security paradigm

Somalia’s internal conflicts and security issues have long impeded its ability to harness its energy potential. However, Türkiye addresses these challenges by providing military support to Somalia. The TURKSOM military training camp, established in 2017, is helping train the Somali national army.

Orakci points out the security challenges, noting, “Conducting oil and gas operations in Somalia is fraught with difficulties. Security issues pose serious obstacles.” Türkiye’s military presence not only mitigates these challenges but also safeguards its investments.

The agreement between Türkiye and Somalia holds great importance for Türkiye's energy security. Türkiye has made significant natural gas discoveries in the Black Sea as part of its strategy to reduce dependence on foreign energy and diversify its resources.

However, to meet its growing energy needs, it continues to seek new sources of supply. In this context, the hydrocarbon agreement signed with Somalia is seen as a significant step toward securing Türkiye’s energy supply and enhancing its energy security.

Saglam, emphasising the importance of this agreement for Türkiye’s energy security, stated, “Türkiye has decided to prioritise its domestic and national energy resources. However, its most important breakthroughs have been to discover its own hydrocarbon resources and bring them into service for its economy.”

By assisting Somalia in realising its energy potential, Türkiye is contributing to the country’s development and energy infrastructure modernisation, experts say.

