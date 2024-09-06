Türkiye is prepared to support efforts for peace in Sudan, the Turkish ambassador to Khartoum said on Thursday.

"We are ready to work for the resolution of the crisis and the establishment of peace in Sudan within any framework agreed upon by the Sudanese people and government," Ambassador Fatih Yildiz told Anadolu.

Highlighting Türkiye’s trusted position among Sudan’s key actors, Yildiz emphasised Ankara’s readiness to play a constructive role.

"The difference between Türkiye and other international actors is that Türkiye has never come up with an approach that dictates itself. Our relations are not based on imposition or coercion, but on full consensus," Yildiz added.

'We have started our efforts to bring new humanitarian aid'

Türkiye’s humanitarian role

On Türkiye’s humanitarian role, particularly after the recent dam collapse in eastern Sudan, Yildiz noted that Türkiye has been consistently sending aid to affected regions.

"Following the flood disaster, we have intensified efforts to deliver additional humanitarian assistance," he said.

In late August, the Arbat Dam collapsed in Port Sudan due to heavy seasonal rains, devastating 20 villages and causing numerous casualties.

Regarding Sudan’s ongoing conflict, Yildiz underlined the significance of the 2023 Jeddah Declaration, a peace treaty aimed at ending the war. He affirmed Türkiye’s backing of the Sudanese government’s efforts to achieve peace.

Yildiz also touched on the broader relationship between the two nations. "Our strong bond with the Sudanese people ensures the stability of Türkiye-Sudan relations, and we are committed to maintaining and strengthening these ties,” he said.

More active role desired

Commenting on Türkiye’s potential role in the conflict, Yildiz said, "The Sudanese people want Türkiye to take a more active role in ending the fighting and promoting peace. This is something we fully agree on."

He added that Turkish institutions such as the Presidency for Turks Abroad, Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA), and the Yunus Emre Institute are eager to re-establish their activities in Sudan despite the challenging circumstances.

Yildiz stressed that Sudan’s humanitarian crisis is not receiving the global attention it deserves, overshadowed by other conflicts like those in Gaza and Ukraine.

The war in Sudan, which began in April 2023, stems from a power struggle between army Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and Rapid Support Forces (RSF) commander Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo over the RSF’s integration into the national army.

The conflict has caused a severe humanitarian crisis, with nearly 18,800 deaths and millions displaced.

