TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Turkish athletes bag record medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Türkiye enjoys its best Paralympic performance to date, with three days still to go before the competition ends.
Turkish athletes bag record medals at Paris 2024 Paralympics
Türkiye currently ranks 15th in the number of medals won and 25th in the overall medal standings. / Photo: AA / Others
September 6, 2024

Türkiye has reached a milestone at the Paris 2024 Paralympics, securing 20 medals—three gold, ten silver, and seven bronze—a record for the country.

On Thursday, the ninth day of the games in Paris, the Turkish women's goalball team secured their third consecutive Paralympic gold by defeating Israel 8-3. The team first bagged gold at the Rio 2016 games and then at Tokyo 2020.

Notably, goalball star Sevda Altunoluk emerged as the top scorer with 21 goals in six matches. Altunoluk now boasts six gold medals from the 2014, 2018, and 2022 world championships, in addition to the Rio 2016, Tokyo 2020, and Paris 2024 Paralympic Games.

In para table tennis, national athlete Kübra Korkut secured silver after a hard-fought 3-2 victory against reigning champion Kelly van Zon of the Netherlands.

Korkut’s achievement makes her Türkiye's first female athlete to win four Paralympic medals.

Meanwhile, Sadik Savas and Merve Nur Eroglu won silver in para archery, marking Türkiye's first team medal in the Paralympic classical bow category. In para powerlifting, Besra Duman took silver with a 113 kg lift in the women’s 55 kg competition.

With three days left in the games, Türkiye has already surpassed its previous record of 15 medals set at Tokyo 2020.

Four gold medals, down to three

Currently, Türkiye ranks 15th in the number of medals won and 25th in the overall medal standings.

Last week, Türkiye claimed three gold medals, with para athlete Serkan Yildirim, para archer Oznur Cure Girdi, and para taekwondo athlete Mahmut Bozteke each winning first place in their respective categories.

However, Yildirim's gold medal was later revoked by the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), which ruled that Yildirim was "not eligible to compete" under the World Para Athletics classification rules and qualification regulations for Paris 2024.

The Turkish National Paralympic Committee (TMPK) has since launched a legal challenge to reinstate Yildirim's 100-meter medal.

Türkiye’s para taekwondo athletes Fatih Celik, Ali Can Ozcan, and Gamze Gurdal also excelled, securing silver medals.

Para-athlete Muhammet Khalvandi added to the silver tally with his performance in the men’s javelin throw, while Aysel Ozgan earned a silver medal in women’s para shooting, and Aysel Onder came in second in the women's 400m final with a time of 55.23.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us