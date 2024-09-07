Saturday, September 7, 2024

09:15 GMT — At least 40,939 Palestinians have been killed and 94,616 others injured in Israel's military offensive on Gaza since Oct. 7, the health ministry in the enclave has said.

09:04 GMT — The heads of the CIA and MI6 issue a joint call for a ceasefire in Gaza

The heads of the American and British foreign intelligence agencies have said they are “working ceaselessly” for a ceasefire in Gaza, using a rare joint public statement to press for peace.

CIA Director William Burns and MI6 Chief Richard Moore said their agencies had “exploited our intelligence channels to push hard for restraint and de-escalation.”

08:49 GMT — Autopsy shows Turkish-American activist was killed by sniper's bullet: Nablus governor

An autopsy report of Aysenur Ezgi Eygi, a Turkish-American activist, has confirmed she was killed by an Israeli sniper’s bullet to the head, Nablus governor Ghassan Daghlas has said.

08:32 GMT — Child among several Palestinians killed in Israeli shelling in Gaza

At least 11 Palestinians have been killed and 30 others, including children, were injured as Israeli forces targeted homes and civilians in central and northern Gaza, sources and witnesses said.

Medical sources at the al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza said that five Palestinians were killed in an Israeli strike on a civilian gathering in the Nuseirat refugee camp, in central Gaza.

Mahmoud Bassal, the spokesperson for Gaza’s civil defence, said six Palestinians, including a child and a woman, were killed in strikes on Gaza City and the al-Bureij refugee camp in central Gaza.

Separately, witnesses said Israeli artillery targeted populated areas in Beit Lahia, northern Gaza, injuring dozens of civilians including children.

At least 30 people were injured in the attack, according to medical sources.

08:13 GMT — Israel says 30 rockets fired from Lebanon hit Upper Galilee

Israel has said 30 rockets were fired from Lebanon, landing in open areas in the Upper Galilee, northern Israel.

In a statement, the Israeli army said “about 30 shells were fired from Lebanon and fell in the Metat area in the Upper Galilee without causing injuries."

“Following airstrikes on multiple rocket-launching platforms last night (Friday), Isra eli fighter jets attacked a Hezbollah rocket-launch platform in the Yater area (Bint Jbeil District in southern Lebanon) during the night,” the army added.

Israeli private Channel 12 said the rockets fired from Lebanon targeted the Mount Meron illegal settlement in northern Israel.

07:00 GMT — Israel bombs school and homes in Gaza, killing 13 Palestinians

Israel has killed at least 13 Palestinians and wounded another 15 in strikes on a school sheltering refugees and a residential building in Gaza, the Palestinian Authority's official news agency WAFA reported.

At least eight of the dead were in refugee tents at Halima al-Sa'diyya School in Jabalia in northern Gaza, WAFA said.

As usual, Israeli military called the strikes "precise".

In a statement it said it had "conducted a precise strike on terrorists who were operating inside a Hamas command and control centre... embedded inside a compound that previously served as the 'Halima al-Sa'diyya' School in the northern Gaza Strip."

05:50 GMT — Israeli occupation forces have carried out new air strikes on besieged Palestinians of Gaza, "killing a number of Palestinian civilians," officials Palestinians news agency WAFA reported.

"The paramedics evacuated a number of fatalities and casualties to al-Awda Hospital following Israeli bombardment that targeted a house of the Shehadeh family to the west of the Nuseirat refugee camp," WAFA reported.

Israeli bombing also targeted a group of Palestinians near al-Mujama' al-Islami Mosque in Sabra neighbourhood, causing casualties, the news agency said.

04:40 GMT — Pro-Palestine activists protest opening night of Toronto Film Festival

A small group of pro-Palestine activists have staged a stir at the opening night of the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), targeting the festival’s sponsor, the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC).

During the screening of David Gordon Green's comedy "Nutcrackers" at the Princess of Wales Theatre late on Thursday, four demonstrators marched down the aisle, brandishing signs and shouting: "Stop the genocide!" and "Cut ties with RBC."

Videos of the demonstration were shared by attendees on social media.

04:00 GMT — Walz defends Israel but also says Palestinians have 'every right to life'

Democratic vice-presidential candidate Tim Walz has said that those protesting American support for Israel's war on Gaza are doing so for "all the right reasons," as the Democratic ticket seeks to balance its support of Israel with concern for the humanitarian plight of civilians in the war-torn enclave.

Walz' comments came in an interview with a local Michigan public radio station — a state with a large Muslim American population that is also a potentially pivotal swing state in this November's election.

His comments appeared to mark tonal shift, though not a policy one, from the unbridled support for Israel that Vice President Kamala Harris espoused at the Democratic National Convention last month.

