Tuesday, September 10, 2024

1025 GMT — Israel has killed at least 40 Palestinians and wounded some 60 others in air strikes on a tent encampment in Khan Younis in southern Gaza, medics said.

A Gaza civil defence official told AFP news agency early on Tuesday that "40 martyrs and 60 wounded were recovered and transferred" to nearby hospitals following an Israeli attack inside the al-Mawasi humanitarian zone in Khan Younis, the Palestinian territory's main southern city.

Residents and medics said the tent encampment was struck by at least four Israeli missiles. The camp is crowded with displaced Palestinians who have fled from elsewhere in the enclave.

The Gaza civil emergency service said at least 20 tents caught on fire, and missiles caused craters as deep as 30 feet.

"Our teams are still moving out martyrs and wounded from the targeted area. It looks like a new Israeli massacre," a Gaza civil emergency official said.

Without offering any proof, the Israeli military said it struck Hamas fighters who it said were "embedded inside the Humanitarian Area in Khan Younis."

Palestinian resistance group Hamas denied its fighters were present at the site of Israeli massacre, saying "The [Israel] occupation's allegations of the presence of resistance fighters are a blatant lie."

In another statement, civil defence spokesman Mahmoud Basal said people sheltering in the camp had not been warned of the strike, adding a shortage of tools and equipment was hindering rescue operations.

"More than 20 to 40 tents were completely damaged," he said, adding the strike left behind "three deep craters".

"There are entire families who disappeared under the sand in the Mawasi Khan Younis massacre."

1026 GMT –– Death toll from Israel's war on Gaza tops grim 41,000

More than 41,020 Palestinians have been killed and 94,925 have been wounded in Israel's military offensive in Gaza since Oct. 7, the Gaza health ministry said in a statement.

1026 GMT –– Türkiye condemns Israel’s attack on Palestinian tents in Khan Younis

Türkiye has condemned Israel’s attack on civilian tents in so-called “humanitarian zone” in the southern Gaza city of Khan Younis, which killed dozens of Palestinians.

“We condemn Israel's massacre of dozens of Palestinians in an attack on the tents of civilians in the so-called ‘humanitarian zone’ in Khan Younis,” said the country’s Foreign Ministry in a statement.

1013 GMT –– Israel defence minister says Gaza truce deal a 'strategic opportunity'

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant has offered his support for a hostage release agreement in the first phase of a Gaza truce deal, saying it would give Israel a "strategic opportunity" to address other security challenges.

Bringing the hostages home is "the right thing to do", Gallant told foreign journalists.

"Achieving an agreement is also a strategic opportunity that gives us a high chance to change the security situation on all fronts," he said.

0911 GMT –– EU doesn’t have unified position on Gaza war, says foreign policy chief

EU's foreign policy chief Josep Borrell has said that the bloc does not have a unified position on the ongoing war on Gaza.

About the efforts to secure a ceasefire in Gaza, including the recent trilateral one by Egypt, Qatar, and the US, Borrell said at a joint news conference in Cairo with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty, "We are almost there, but we are not there"

0911 GMT –– At least 7 killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

At least seven Palestinians were killed in fresh Israeli bombardment in Gaza, the Civil Defense Agency said.

Four people lost their lives while several others were injured when an Israeli fighter jet hit a food stand in al-Shawwa, east of Gaza City, spokesman Mahmoud Basal told Anadolu.

Three more people were killed in Israeli shelling in the southern city of Rafah, he added.

Artillery shelling also targeted Zeitoun and al-Sabra neighborhoods in Gaza City, but no information was yet available about casualties.

0820 GMT — Israel reopens border crossing with Jordan after attack

Israel has reopened the Allenby Bridge crossing between the occupied West Bank and Jordan on Tuesday after a 2-day closure following the killing of three Israelis in a shooting attack.

The crossing was reopened to travelers, but not to the movement of goods, the Israeli public broadcaster KAN said.

The Jordanian authorities reopened the terminal, also called King Hussein Crossing, on Tuesday to travellers. It, however, remains closed to the cargo movement.

0625 GMT — Australia urges Israel to accept UN Security Council-backed ceasefire deal

Australia has urged Israel to accept the UN Security Council-backed ceasefire deal in the besieged Palestinian enclave of Gaza.

“A ceasefire in Gaza is desperately needed now,” Australian Foreign Minister Penny Wong said on X, as the Palestinian death toll in Gaza has climbed to nearly 41,000 since last Oct. 7.

Wong said she spoke to her Israeli counterpart Israel Katz on Monday night to reiterate Australia’s view that “parties must agree to the UNSC-backed deal” for the protection of civilians, the release of hostages, to enable more aid, and prevent regional escalation.

05:32 GMT — Israel said to have killed hostages in December, covered it up

The Israeli army killed three captives, including two soldiers, during a raid on Gaza in December and concealed it from the public, local Israeli media reported.

Israel's Channel 12 said the three Israeli captives — Nik Beizer, Ron Sherman and Elia Toledano — were killed in an Israeli air strike that targeted a senior military leader of the Palestinian resistance group Hamas in northern Gaza.

According to the channel, the Israeli army did not know there were Israeli captives present along with the Hamas leader but has known the details of their deaths since February but chose not to publicise them.

04:30 GMT — Palestine's UN proposal demands Israel leave Gaza and West Bank in 6 months

Palestine has circulated a draft UN resolution demanding that Israel end its "unlawful presence" in besieged Gaza and the occupied West Bank within six months.

A council diplomat said the Palestinians are aiming for a vote before world leaders of the General Assembly start their annual high-level meetings on September 22.

The proposal demands that Israel comply with international law, including by immediately withdrawing all military forces from the Palestinian territories.

