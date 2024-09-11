By Pauline Odhiambo

It is said that those who dare to play with fire risk getting burned. For artist Alex Peter Idoko, a burning fire is what makes his work uniquely beautiful.

But how can fire work on canvas? This is a question the 'pyrofusion' artist faced in 2023 while transitioning his painting surface from wood to canvas.

“I've been doing pyrofusion art for 16 years now,” the 31-year-old artist tells TRT Afrika. “My technique involves fusing fire with different media like sand, clay, charcoal, and acrylic paints.”

According to Art Focus, pyrography or pyrogravure is the free handed art of decorating wood or other materials with burn marks resulting from the controlled application of a heated object.

Viral art

Many of his paintings have since captivated many art enthusiasts worldwide sharing his content online.

Among his well-shared paintings is one titled ‘Isoken’ - a fire-on-wood creation featuring a bag known as ‘Ghana Must Go'.

'Ghana Must Go' bags are popular matted woven nylon zipped bags commonly used in African countries to carry items or for storage.

“In my painting, the patterns on the bag symbolise the many pathways people pass through in search of greener pastures,” Idoko says.

“The women shown in these paintings wear distinctively African hairstyles to represent the impact of this movement on the cultures of the continent.”

‘More than money’

Idoko’s paintings sell for thousands of dollars in the international art market, with two of his recent paintings showcasing in the US.

These artworks respectively titled ‘Sovereign Stance’ and ‘Ochefije’s Moment’ were recently displayed at the Mitochondria Gallery in Houston, Texas.

“Ochefije means ‘more than money’ in Nigeria’s Idoma dialect. The painting shows the strength, beauty and richness of African culture with the message that our heritage is worth more than money.”

‘Sovereign Stance’ similarly speaks to the regal heritage of African cultures

‘Rooted Resonance’

These two artworks are parts of a 3-painting series showcasing the beauty and value of African culture.

“Rooted Resonance is a painting that is part of this series. The piece shows two people bound together with an African wrapper (cloth),” the Abuja-based artist explains.

“One of the subjects has marks on their skin to symbolise ancestral heritage, while the other has a simpler look that reflects the current times.”

“This painting is a reminder to stay connected to our roots. Culture and heritage shapes us into who we are today.”

Fresh baptism

Although Idoko has created many beautiful pieces, all of which he is proud of, there are some that are near and dear to his art.

Among these is one titled ‘Twist of Fate’ where a male subject is depicted as if removing a mask from his face.

“This painting is special because it portrays a rebirth which feels like a fresh baptism to me,” Idoko explains. “It’s about unveiling the inner self to reveal something new while also letting go the problems of the past.”

‘Trade of Virtue’ is a similarly-themed piece by the artist.

The male subject has one aspect of its face bound by ropes while another aspect shows a crown on his head.

The visual effect implies a fresh start as well as a bold reminder to tap into one’s own power.

‘Tweak the process’

Although switching from wood to canvas has been a challenging process, Idoko is grateful for the lessons he has learned along the way.

“I’m now in my comfort zone but the journey to get to this point has been quite expensive. I spent quite a lot of money trying in finding and building the perfect canvas,” he explains. “I tried multiple canvases to finally find the right texture.”

An accountant by training, Idoko says his background in bookkeeping helped with certain checks and balances not only in his wallet but also in the articulation of his art.

“I’ve learned to tweak the process through adding or cutting out certain elements,” he tells TRT Afrika. “I layered paper, scrapped surfaces and sliced out many unnecessary bits.”

Finding the right canvas may have been an expensive venture but certainly worth the while for Idoko.

His advice to aspiring artists: “Some artists think that they need special tools to create, but it’s better to first make with what you have and just be an artist,” he concludes.

“Let passion for the arts be your main motivator. The money will eventually come”

