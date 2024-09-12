SPORTS
Arsenal manager Arteta agrees on new  deal
The contract extension comes after Arteta led the Gunners to an FA Cup success and two second-place finishes in the Premier League.
Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta with Sporting Director Edu Gaspar as he sign a new contract at Sobha Realty Training Centre / Others
September 12, 2024

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has signed a contract extension, the Premier League club said on Thursday.

The Spaniard's existing deal was set to expire at the end of the season and, while the club did not disclose any details, British media said his new contract runs to 2027.

"I feel extremely proud, very excited and am looking forward to what is coming next," Arteta said in a statement.

"I feel very inspired, I feel challenged, I feel supported and I want to do much more than we’ve already done together."

Guardiola's assistant

Former Arsenal midfielder Arteta took over in 2019 after a stint at Manchester City as an assistant coach to Pep Guardiola.

He has led Arsenal to an FA Cup success and two second-place finishes in the Premier League.

Arsenal, who are fourth in the league with seven points, visit local rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

SOURCE:Reuters
