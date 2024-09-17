AFRICA
2 MIN READ
Rwanda gets $44m pharmaceutical funding
Rwanda will get approximately $44.4 million in funding from the European Union for the local pharmaceutical sector.
The EU's funding is aimed to increase equitable access to medicines and healthcare products in Rwanda. / Photo: AP
September 17, 2024

The European Union on Tuesday announced new funding worth €40 million (about $44.4 million) for local manufacturing and equitable access to quality, safe, effective, and affordable health products in Rwanda.

The grant funding was announced on the margins of two-day East Africa Pharma and Biotech conference in Rwanda's capital Kigali.

The funding is aimed to increase equitable access to medicines and healthcare products with multiple new EU-funded projects, including pharmaceutical research and development, skills development, entrepreneurship, supply chains, and regulatory strengthening.

'Regional hub'

The projects were committed to last December by EU President Ursula von der Leyen during a meeting with Rwandan President Paul Kagame.

"These projects will support Rwanda in its vision of becoming a regional hub for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, and to establish domestic pharmaceutical and vaccine production," Belen Calvo Uyarra, the European Union ambassador to Rwanda, said.

The funding complements other activities of the EU and its member states under the Team Europe Initiative on Manufacturing and Access to Vaccines, Medicines, and Health Technologies in Africa (MAV) Rwanda inclusive.

Yvan Butera, Rwanda's minister of state for health, said the government is committed to building a pharmaceutical manufacturing hub to facilitate access to medical products within Rwanda and across Africa.

Addressing imbalances

He said the funding signalled that developing local pharmaceutical manufacturing capacity and addressing global health imbalances continues to be a priority.

Implementation of the projects will be done by EU member state agencies in close collaboration with the Rwandan government.

SOURCE:AA
