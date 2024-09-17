AFRICA
US, West meddling in Tanzania affairs: President Suluhu
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu Hassan has accused the West, particularly the US, of meddling in her country's affairs.
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu says her country has the capacity to properly govern itself without external help. / Photo: AFP
September 17, 2024

Tanzania's president rebuked several Western nations on Tuesday, including the US, for criticising the country's handling of internal affairs, including murder and kidnapping.

"We are not here to be told how to run our country," President Samia Suluhu Hassan said in the Moshi area of the northeastern Kilimanjaro region.

Without directly naming any embassies, Samia alluded to gun violence in the US, noting that incidents "happen in every country" yet Tanzania has "never directed its ambassadors to interfere in other nations' internal affairs."

Hassan was responding to a US Embassy statement on September 9 that urged an independent investigation into the murder of Ali Mohamed Kibao, a former leader of Tanzania's main opposition CHADEMA party, whose mutilated body was discovered dumped in Dar es Salaam the previous day.

'No direction from anyone'

And a joint statement released September 10 by the EU head of mission, the British and Canadian high commissions, and the Norwegian and Swiss embassies addressed concerns about "recent reports or acts of violence, disappearances and deaths or political and human right activists."

Reaffirming her government's commitment to protect and defend the constitution without external pressure, Samia urged foreign diplomats to "not act as technicians guiding" Tanzania on its governance.

"We have sworn to protect the security of Tanzania and defend the constitution of Tanzania and we will do everything possible to enhance the protection and security of Tanzania because it is our responsibility, and on this responsibility, we need no direction from anyone," she said.

SOURCE:AA
