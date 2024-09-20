Zimbabwe has received 1 000 metric tonnes of mealie meal from Rwanda in its fight against the devastating El Niño-induced drought.

Rwanda says it donated the mealie meal to support affected communities in Zimbabwe, in response to President Emmerson Mnangagwa's call for food assistance.

This gesture comes after Mnangagwa declared the 2023–24 summer cropping season a state of disaster due to the drought.

Rwanda's top envoy to Zimbabwe, James Musoni, handed over the consignment in Harare, emphasising his country's commitment to supporting Zimbabwe.

Standing together

"As African countries, we have to stand together during good and difficult times," Musoni said.

The cooperation between the two nations is strong, with several Memoranda of Understanding (MOUs) signed, demonstrating their robust relations.

“This is the spirit of Ubuntu that Rwanda has demonstrated by responding to the international appeal by HE President Mnangagwa in the wake of the El Nino-induced drought. Zimbabwe will forever remember the generous donation. We will ensure that the donation reaches the deserving communities,” said Hon Garwe.

The El Niño phenomenon has brought severe drought conditions to Zimbabwe, exacerbating food insecurity and nutritional deficits. With over 7.6 million people at risk of acute hunger, this support is timely and crucial.

