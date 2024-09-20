The performances of the goalkeepers of both Fenerbahce and Galatasaray will be decisive in Saturday's Istanbul derby in the Trendyol Super League.

In the match at Ulker Stadium, Galatasaray want to continue their five-game winning streak, while Fenerbahce want to inflict their first point loss on their rivals.

Fenerbahce's Livakovic kept clean sheet in 2 derbies.

Fenerbahce’s Croatian goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic, who took part in two derbies against Galatasaray in the league last season, did not concede a goal in these matches.

Clean season

Livakovic did not suffer any derby defeat last season.

He recorded three wins and one draw in a total of four derbies against Besiktas and Galatasaray, while the Black Eagles scored the two goals he could not save in these matches.

The 29-year-old, who had 13 shots on goal against Adana Demirspor, Goztepe, Caykur Rizespor, Alanyaspor, and Ka simpasa, did not concede a goal in 11 of those matches.

At the end of the first five weeks of this season, Fenerbahce have four wins and one draw, scoring 13 goals and conceding two goals in these matches.

Riding strong

Galatasaray's Muslera has only 1 clean sheet this season.

Galatasaray's Fernando Muslera did not allow a goal in the Caykur Rizespor match, which ended with a 5-0 Galatasaray victory, and conceded goals against Hatayspor, Konyaspor, Adana Demirspor, and Gaziantep FK.

Muslera conceded 25 goals in 31 matches against the Yellow Canaries and marked clean sheets in 14 matches.

The veteran Uruguayan goalkeeper recorded 25 wins, 16 draws, and 17 defeats in Besiktas and Fenerbahce derbies.

Muslera, who could not prevent 57 goals of the opponents in these matches, managed not to concede a goal in 24 derbies.

The 38-year-old, who had 16 shots on goal in five matches in the league, conceded four goals.

