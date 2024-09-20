BET has announced the nominees for its annual Hip Hop Awards, and this year's lineup is particularly noteworthy for its strong representation of African artists.

Among the most prominent African nominees is Burna Boy, who is up for the coveted Best Live Performer award.

The Nigerian superstar will compete against international heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and more.

In the Best International Flow category, ODUMODUBLVCK is a frontrunner. The Nigerian rapper joins South African duo Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie, as well as UK artists Ghetts and Stefflon Don, in this highly competitive category.

The BET Hip Hop Awards follow the success of the recent BET Awards, where African artists dominated several categories.

Tyla and Makhadzi from South Africa, and Tems from Nigeria, all took home prestigious awards.

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place in Las Vegas for the first time on October 15. BET President and CEO Scott Mills expressed excitement about bringing the show to a city known for its vibrant energy and rich entertainment history.

