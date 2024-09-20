African stars on 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations list
African stars on 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards nominations list
The BET Hip Hop Awards follow the success of the recent BET Awards, where African artists dominated several categories.
September 20, 2024

BET has announced the nominees for its annual Hip Hop Awards, and this year's lineup is particularly noteworthy for its strong representation of African artists.

Among the most prominent African nominees is Burna Boy, who is up for the coveted Best Live Performer award.

The Nigerian superstar will compete against international heavyweights like Kendrick Lamar, Nicki Minaj, Travis Scott, and more.

In the Best International Flow category, ODUMODUBLVCK is a frontrunner. The Nigerian rapper joins South African duo Maglera Doe Boy and Blxckie, as well as UK artists Ghetts and Stefflon Don, in this highly competitive category.

The BET Hip Hop Awards follow the success of the recent BET Awards, where African artists dominated several categories.

Tyla and Makhadzi from South Africa, and Tems from Nigeria, all took home prestigious awards.

The 2024 BET Hip Hop Awards will take place in Las Vegas for the first time on October 15. BET President and CEO Scott Mills expressed excitement about bringing the show to a city known for its vibrant energy and rich entertainment history.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us