AFRICA
2 MIN READ
SA, S. Leone presidents among early speakers at UNGA
The presidents of South Africa and Sierra Leone are lined up as early speakers at the United Nations General Assembly in New York.
SA, S. Leone presidents among early speakers at UNGA
President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone will be the second African head of state to address the 2024 UNGA, and 13th generally. / Photo: AA     / Others
September 22, 2024

South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first African head of state to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa will be the ninth speaker in the overall timetable, behind the presidents of Brazil, the United States, Türkiye, Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the president of Guatemala, Switzerland, Colombia, and the Amir of Qatar King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

Also on Tuesday morning, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone will be the second African head of state to address UNGA, and 13th generally, while Angola's Joao Lourenco will be the third in Africa, and 15th globally.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani will be the first speaker, and 16th generally.

Conflicts top of agenda

The United Nations is yet to update its list of speakers for Wednesday to Monday, when the assembly will conclude its 79th session.

The assembly is expected to address the ongoing conflicts in the world, mainly the Gaza war, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Sudan war.

The heads of state are also expected to mull over possible solutions to climate change, inequalities, debt, and new technologies.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:TRT Afrika
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us