South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa will be the first African head of state to address the 79th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in New York on Tuesday.

Ramaphosa will be the ninth speaker in the overall timetable, behind the presidents of Brazil, the United States, Türkiye, Jordanian King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein, the president of Guatemala, Switzerland, Colombia, and the Amir of Qatar King Abdullah II ibn Al Hussein.

Also on Tuesday morning, President Julius Maada Bio of Sierra Leone will be the second African head of state to address UNGA, and 13th generally, while Angola's Joao Lourenco will be the third in Africa, and 15th globally.

On Tuesday afternoon, Mauritania's President Mohamed Ould Cheikh El Ghazouani will be the first speaker, and 16th generally.

Conflicts top of agenda

The United Nations is yet to update its list of speakers for Wednesday to Monday, when the assembly will conclude its 79th session.

The assembly is expected to address the ongoing conflicts in the world, mainly the Gaza war, the Russia-Ukraine war, and the Sudan war.

The heads of state are also expected to mull over possible solutions to climate change, inequalities, debt, and new technologies.

