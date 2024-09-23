TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
UN sustainable development chief backs Türkiye's zero waste initiative
Global Zero Waste Declaration, unveiled at 78th UN General Assembly, seeks to advance sustainable practices worldwide.
UN sustainable development chief backs Türkiye's zero waste initiative
The Global Zero Waste Declaration, launched at last year’s UN General Assembly, seeks to promote sustainable practices worldwide./ Photo: AA / Others
September 23, 2024

Jeffrey Sachs, president of the UN Sustainable Development Solutions Network, has signed the Global Zero Waste Declaration of Goodwill after meeting with Turkish First Lady Emine Erdogan in New York.

The meeting took place on Monday at the Turkish House during Erdogan's visit for the 79th UN General Assembly.

Sachs praised Erdogan’s leadership on the zero waste project. Sachs also highlighted the potential contributions of his own network, which includes 2,000 universities in 150 countries.

He also commended Türkiye’s mediation efforts in global conflicts, such as Ukraine, noting that peace is essential for sustainable development.

Calling for collective global action

The Global Zero Waste Declaration, launched at last year’s UN General Assembly, seeks to promote sustainable practices worldwide.

Erdogan expressed gratitude for Sachs' support, emphasising their shared vision of a cleaner, more sustainable world.

In a social media post, Erdogan stressed the importance of zero waste initiatives in accelerating progress toward sustainable development goals and called for collective global action toward a just and inclusive future.

In 2023, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan became a volunteer for the zero waste initiative by signing the same declaration.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
African nations mourn with India after devastating plane crash
South Africa struggles to identify flood victims' bodies
After Israel strikes Iran, airlines divert flights, airspace closed
Global condemnation for Israeli strikes on Iran
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us