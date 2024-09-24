AFRICA
SA president calls for UNSC reforms, support for Palestine
President Cyril Ramaphosa of South Africa has called for sweeping reforms at the United Nations Security Council, and also urged international support for Palestine.
South Africa's President Cyril Ramaphosa says the UN Security Council "cannot remain an exclusive club of five nations." / Photo: Reuters
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa on Tuesday welcomed international support for the genocide case against Israel his country filed last December at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Ramaphosa said: "We will not sit silent and watch as apartheid is perpetrated against others," evoking South Africa's decades-long fight against apartheid, which finally ended with success in the 1990s.

"The only lasting solution is the establishment of the Palestinian state, a state that will exist side by side with Israel, with East Jerusalem as its capital," he added.

South Africa filed the case with The Hague-based tribunal late last year, accusing Israel, which began a relentless offensive against Gaza last October, of failing to uphold its commitments under the 1948 Genocide Convention.

UN Security Council reforms

Several countries – including Türkiye, Nicaragua, Palestine, Spain, Mexico, Libya and Colombia – have joined the case, which began public hearings in January.

In his remarks, Ramaphosa also called for sweeping reforms to the UN Security Council, criticising its current structure as outdated and exclusive.

"It cannot remain an exclusive club of five nations," he said, urging the inclusion of Africa and other regions in the council's decision-making process​.

SOURCE:AA
