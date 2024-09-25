AFRICA
Ethiopia bus crash kills at least 28 people
At least 28 people have lost their lives in a bus accident in southern Ethiopia on Wednesday.
The bus plunged into a river after hurtling off the road in southern Ethiopia on September 25, 2024. / Photo: AP
September 25, 2024

At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday in southern Ethiopia when a public transport bus plunged into a river, according to media reports.

At least 28 people were killed Wednesday in southern Ethiopia when a public transport bus plunged into a river, according to media reports.

Inspector Wolde Biliso, head of the Traffic Accident Prevention and Control Division at the Walayta Zone Police Department, told state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate that 29 people were also injured when the bus that was travelling from Walayta Sodo city to the Dauro zone veered off the road.

He confirmed that the accident occurred at about 1 pm local time in the Fatata district in the region, noting that the death toll may rise, as there are critical injuries that could lead to additional fatalities.

