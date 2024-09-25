At least 28 people were killed on Wednesday in southern Ethiopia when a public transport bus plunged into a river, according to media reports.

Inspector Wolde Biliso, head of the Traffic Accident Prevention and Control Division at the Walayta Zone Police Department, told state-owned Ethiopia bus crash kills at least 28 people

Inspector Wolde Biliso, head of the Traffic Accident Prevention and Control Division at the Walayta Zone Police Department, told state-owned Fana Broadcasting Corporate that 29 people were also injured when the bus that was travelling from Walayta Sodo city to the Dauro zone veered off the road.

He confirmed that the accident occurred at about 1 pm local time in the Fatata district in the region, noting that the death toll may rise, as there are critical injuries that could lead to additional fatalities.

