A 35-year-old Nigerian zookeeper, identified as Babaji Daule, was fatally attacked by a lion due to a critical oversight, according to local authorities.

Daule, a Bauchi state native, reportedly failed to secure the locks and barricade the lion's enclosure before approaching the cage to feed the animal.

The tragic incident occurred at the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library in Abeokuta, Ogun state.

Due to this lapse, the lion escaped and fatally attacked Daule. Police intervention was unable to save the zookeeper, and the lion was shot to release its grip on him.

Safety measures

Omolola Odutola, the police command's spokesperson, said the body was transported to the mortuary at Ijaye General Hospital.

The management of the Olusegun Obasanjo Presidential Library park expressed sorrow over the incident, stating that it occurred when some guests arrived after the park's closing time.

The park assured the public of the safety measures in place for both visitors and staff, as well as the wildlife.

"Investigations have begun, and the matter has since been reported to the police for their investigation," it said. "The park commiserates with the family of the deceased".

"We wish to assure the public that the park is committed to the highest standard of safety and protection both for visiting members of the public, wildlife staff and for the Wildlife itself".

