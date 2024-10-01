TÜRKİYE
Erdogan warns of consequences for Israel's ground offensive in Lebanon
Condemning Israel's actions, Erdogan blasts the year-long "genocide" in Gaza and recent "terrorist attacks" in Lebanon, saying Israel’s government is provoking regional countries into conflict.
"Driven by the delusion of ‘promised land,’ after Palestine and Lebanon, the Israeli government will set its sights on our (Turkish) homeland," Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan warned. / Photo: AA
October 1, 2024

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that the consequences of Israel’s current ground offensive in Lebanon would be very different from similar moves in the past.

"The consequences of a ground operation in Lebanon will not be similar to ( Israel’s) past occupations," Erdogan said in an address at the opening session of the 3rd Legislative Year of the 28th Term of the Turkish parliament, just hours after Israeli troops and tanks started moving into neighbouring Lebanon.

Condemning Israel's actions in the region, he blasted the nearly year-long "genocide" in Gaza and recent "terrorist attacks" in Lebanon, saying Israel’s government is trying to provoke regional countries into conflict.

"Driven by the delusion of ‘promised land,’ after Palestine and Lebanon, the Israeli government will set its sights on our (Turkish) homeland," he warned.

Stressing the gravity of the situation, he said: "Occupation, terror, and aggression are right next to us. We're not facing a state bound by law, but a horde of killers that thrives on blood and feeds off occupation."

Saying that "Israeli aggression also targets Türkiye," Erdogan pledged that his government will oppose this state terrorism with all the means at our disposal" to protect the nation and its independence.

