TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
Major Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST kicks off in southern city Adana
The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.
Major Turkish tech event TEKNOFEST kicks off in southern city Adana
Police special ops teams during TEKNOFEST on its first day at Adana Airport in Adana, Türkiye on October 02, 2024. / Photo: AA
October 2, 2024

Türkiye's premier technology and aerospace event TEKNOFEST opened its doors to visitors in the southern city of Adana.

The five-day event, starting on Wednesday, is set to feature competitions, air shows, exhibitions and workshops.

The official opening ceremony will be held in the afternoon with the participation of officials.

The event has been organised by the Turkish Technology Team (T3) Foundation and the Turkish Industry and Technology Ministry jointly since 2018, in cooperation with dozens of ministries, public institutions, private firms, and universities.

The event is held in various Turkish cities in even years and in the metropolis of Istanbul in odd years.

Last year, to commemorate the centenary of the Republic of Türkiye, the festival took place in three locations: Istanbul, the capital Ankara, and the Aegean resort city of Izmir.

Adana edition is also the ninth edition of the event in Türkiye, and the 10th edition if its international version, Azerbaijan, is counted.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel for more stories.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
What to know about Israel’s massive strikes on Iran
Bomb threat: Air India flight makes emergency landing in Thailand
Côte d'Ivoire opposition weigh options after candidates' exclusion
US advises citizens in North Africa, Middle East to exercise 'increased caution'
Israel attacks Iran's 'nuclear and military sites', kills army chief and IRGC head
Israel assassinates Iran's Revolutionary Guard head Hossein Salami
SADC announces final phased withdrawal of troops from DRC
Claim linking Air India crash to Turkish Technic maintenance rebuffed
At least 30 people dead after boat capsizes in western DRC
One person survives India plane crash which killed more than 260 people
Burundi officials 'threatened' voters to secure election: HRW
At least 122 million people globally displaced by conflict: UN
Head of UN mission in DRC arrives in M23-held Goma
Death toll in South Africa floods rises to 67
Kenya police watchdog says 20 deaths in custody in four months
Sneak a peek at TRT Global. Share your feedback!
Contact us